Overview of Dr. Gregory Duff, MD

Dr. Gregory Duff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Duff works at WestSound Orthopaedics - Silverdale in Silverdale, WA with other offices in Bainbridge Island, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.