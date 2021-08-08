Dr. Gregory Duff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Duff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Duff, MD
Dr. Gregory Duff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Duff works at
Dr. Duff's Office Locations
WestSound Orthopaedics - Silverdale4409 Nw Anderson Hill Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Virginia Mason Bainbridge Island Medical Center1344 Wintergreen Ln NE Unit 100, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duff?
Dr Duff is through with his exams. He forthright with the outcomes of his surgeries that he performs I am being seen for Frozen shoulders... Yes both, and with one complete just 4 months ago I have little to no pain in the shoulder he performed surgery on.
About Dr. Gregory Duff, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1952374290
Education & Certifications
- Howard Hughes Med
- Harvard Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
