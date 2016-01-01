See All Otolaryngologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Gregory Duplechain, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregory Duplechain, MD

Dr. Gregory Duplechain, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Park Place Surgical Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Duplechain works at Gregory Duplechain MD in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Duplechain's Office Locations

    Gregory Duplechain MD
    Gregory Duplechain MD
4809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 260, Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 456-1106

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Park Place Surgical Hospital
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Chronic Sinusitis
Vertigo
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Chronic Sinusitis

Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Chronic Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Polyp
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Thyroid Cancer
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vocal Cord Nodule
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergic Reaction
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Benign Positional Vertigo
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Broken Nose
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer of Floor of Mouth
Chronic Tonsillitis
Common Cold
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Ear Disorders
ENT Cancer
Facial Fracture
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Head and Neck Cancer
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Hyperparathyroidism
Jaw Fracture
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Larynx Conditions
Lip Cancer
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Neck Cancer
Oral Cancer
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Orbital Fracture
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid Adenoma
Parathyroid Cancer
Parathyroid Carcinoma
Perforated Eardrum
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Pulmonary Disease
Retropharyngeal Abscess
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Cyst
Skin Cancer
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Sore Throat
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • PPO Plus
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Gregory Duplechain, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    34 years of experience
    English
    1083683601
    Education & Certifications

    Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Duplechain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duplechain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duplechain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duplechain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duplechain works at Gregory Duplechain MD in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Duplechain’s profile.

    Dr. Duplechain has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duplechain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Duplechain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duplechain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duplechain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duplechain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.