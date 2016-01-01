Overview of Dr. Gregory Duplechain, MD

Dr. Gregory Duplechain, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Park Place Surgical Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Duplechain works at Gregory Duplechain MD in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.