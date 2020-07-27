Overview

Dr. Gregory Eaves, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.



Dr. Eaves works at Carolina Heart and Vascular Center in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.