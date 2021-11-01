Dr. Gregory Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Ellis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Ellis, MD
Dr. Gregory Ellis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.
They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ellis' Office Locations
- 1 7050 S Highland Dr Ste 230, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Directions (801) 878-4081
-
2
Center for Change1411 W Franklin St, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (888) 224-8250
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ellis?
Dr. Ellis cares about his patients and his staff is always kind and helpful. I have seen him for last 4 or 5 years and found he is one of the best in his field. The only thing that would need improvement is the insurance coverage he is able to take.
About Dr. Gregory Ellis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1881768802
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.