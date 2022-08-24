Dr. Gregory Epps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Epps, MD
Dr. Gregory Epps, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine at the University or Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 211, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates385 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 406, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Epps is so calm and courteous. He explains every step of the visit and is thoughtful answering questions
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1336535996
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Perelman School of Medicine at the University or Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Epps has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epps accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
542 patients have reviewed Dr. Epps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.