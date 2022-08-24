Book an Appointment

Dr. Gregory Epps, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.9 (542)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Gregory Epps, MD

Dr. Gregory Epps, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine at the University or Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Epps works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Yardley, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Epps' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates
    3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 211, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates
    385 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 406, Yardley, PA 19067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Ear Infection
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Ear Infection

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 542 ratings
    Patient Ratings (542)
    5 Star
    (484)
    4 Star
    (46)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 24, 2022
    Dr Epps is so calm and courteous. He explains every step of the visit and is thoughtful answering questions
    Jacqueline F. — Aug 24, 2022
    Dr. Epps' Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Epps

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Gregory Epps, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1336535996
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Perelman School of Medicine at the University or Pennsylvania
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Epps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Epps has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Epps accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Epps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    542 patients have reviewed Dr. Epps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epps.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

