Overview of Dr. Gregory Epps, MD

Dr. Gregory Epps, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine at the University or Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Epps works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Yardley, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.