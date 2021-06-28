Dr. Gregory Evangelista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evangelista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Evangelista, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Evangelista, MD
Dr. Gregory Evangelista, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Evangelista's Office Locations
Gregory T Evangelista MD LLC3271 N Civic Center Plz Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 656-0291
Evangelista Orthopedic Clinic6740 E Camelback Rd Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 656-0291
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Evangelista is simply amazing. Not quick to cut and knows his stuff! I was referred to him by the best Spine doctor in town for hip issues. Because he was so informed and correct in his assessment, he has unfrozen my shoulder, drained my knee, referred me to radiologist to implant drains, and now will be fixing torn meniscus. His personality is amazing, serious with the right mix of humanity.
About Dr. Gregory Evangelista, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1164491031
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Pennsylvania State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evangelista has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evangelista accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evangelista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evangelista has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evangelista on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Evangelista. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evangelista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evangelista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evangelista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.