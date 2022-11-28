Overview of Dr. Gregory Fanelli, MD

Dr. Gregory Fanelli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center.



Dr. Fanelli works at Geisinger Inst Ortho/Sprts Mdcn in Danville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.