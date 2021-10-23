Overview of Dr. Gregory Farino, MD

Dr. Gregory Farino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Pittsburgh|University Of Pittsburgh Medicial Center



Dr. Farino works at 360 Orthopedics in Venice, FL with other offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL and Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.