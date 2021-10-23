Dr. Gregory Farino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Farino, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Farino, MD
Dr. Gregory Farino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Pittsburgh|University Of Pittsburgh Medicial Center
Dr. Farino's Office Locations
-
1
360 Orthopedics435 Commercial Ct Unit 100, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 564-7493Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Sarasota Orthopedic Associates LLC6230 University Pkwy Ste 203, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240 Directions (941) 274-4128Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
360 Orthopedics2750 Bahia Vista St Ste 100, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 269-6639Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Optimum HealthCare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Farino is an expert at giving cortisone shots for the osteoarthritis in my thumbs. I have recently moved to another state and discovered this is no small feat. The doctor I used here needed to use an ultrasound machine to find where to insert the needle and the the pain was absolutely excruciating! And the shots have done little for my arthritis 10 days later. Not so with Dr. Farino. No need for ultrasound, pain was comparatively minimal and relief was felt within days. He is also very personable. I may have to fly back to Florida every time I need a shot!
About Dr. Gregory Farino, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1598731952
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh|University Of Pittsburgh Medicial Center
- Penn St University Hp M S Hershey Mc|Penn State University Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farino has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and De Quervain's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Farino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.