Dr. Gregory Fazio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fazio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Fazio, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Fazio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mechanical Engineering and is affiliated with WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Fazio works at
Locations
-
1
WellSpan Cardiology30 Monument Rd, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 851-2441Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fazio?
Great doctor! Very thorough and truly cares about his patients!
About Dr. Gregory Fazio, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1457399669
Education & Certifications
- Nat'L Naval Med Ctr, Cardiovascular Diseases Johns Hopkins Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases Naval Reg Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Mechanical Engineering
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fazio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fazio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fazio works at
Dr. Fazio has seen patients for Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fazio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fazio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fazio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fazio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fazio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.