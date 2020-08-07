Overview

Dr. Gregory Fazio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mechanical Engineering and is affiliated with WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Fazio works at WellSpan Cardiology in York, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.