Dr. Gregory Fedele, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital and University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.
Dr. Fedele's Office Locations
Center for Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery Inc.25201 Chagrin Blvd Ste 180, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 464-1616
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fedele has performed 3 separate surgeries on me over several years. He is always extremely professional and his talents are endless. My results have consistently exceeded my expectations and I would highly recommend him to any of my friends or family.
About Dr. Gregory Fedele, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1306949557
Education & Certifications
- U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- Case Western Res U-U Hosps Cleveland
- Case Western Res U-U Hosps Cleveland
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fedele has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fedele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fedele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fedele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fedele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fedele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fedele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.