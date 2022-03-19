See All Hand Surgeons in Eatontown, NJ
Dr. Gregory Fedorcik, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.6 (42)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregory Fedorcik, MD

Dr. Gregory Fedorcik, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.

Dr. Fedorcik works at Central Jersey Open Extremity Mri in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fedorcik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Jersey Open Extremity Mri
    2 Industrial Way W, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 286-9000
  2. 2
    Camis
    234 Industrial Way W Bldg B, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 542-4477
  3. 3
    Central Jersey Hand Surgery
    780 Route 37 W Ste 140, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 286-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Finger Clubbing Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 19, 2022
    I've had surgery a few times for various issues with my hands due to playing ball all my life. Probably one of the best hand surgeons around. Very knowledgeable, friendly and easy to talk to. I highly recommend him
    william McNamara — Mar 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Fedorcik, MD
    About Dr. Gregory Fedorcik, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164499786
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Medical Center, Dept Of Orthopedics, Hand, Upper Extremity and Microvascular Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Monmouth Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St George's University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hamilton College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Fedorcik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fedorcik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fedorcik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fedorcik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fedorcik has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fedorcik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Fedorcik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fedorcik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fedorcik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fedorcik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

