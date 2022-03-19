Dr. Gregory Fedorcik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fedorcik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Fedorcik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Fedorcik, MD
Dr. Gregory Fedorcik, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Fedorcik works at
Dr. Fedorcik's Office Locations
-
1
Central Jersey Open Extremity Mri2 Industrial Way W, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 286-9000
-
2
Camis234 Industrial Way W Bldg B, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 542-4477
-
3
Central Jersey Hand Surgery780 Route 37 W Ste 140, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 286-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fedorcik?
I've had surgery a few times for various issues with my hands due to playing ball all my life. Probably one of the best hand surgeons around. Very knowledgeable, friendly and easy to talk to. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Gregory Fedorcik, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1164499786
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center, Dept Of Orthopedics, Hand, Upper Extremity and Microvascular Surgery
- Monmouth Medical Center
- St George's University
- Hamilton College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fedorcik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fedorcik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fedorcik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fedorcik works at
Dr. Fedorcik has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fedorcik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Fedorcik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fedorcik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fedorcik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fedorcik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.