Dr. Gregory Figg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gregory Figg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from Ohio State Univ Coll Of Med and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
William Wilkins Building285 E State St Ste 430, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 566-9777
Ohio Health Westerville Medical Campus300 Polaris Pkwy, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 566-8883
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Figg is very kind, compassionate, and professional. I would not hesitate to recommend him to family or friends.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- University of Virginia
- Ohio State Univ Coll Of Med|University of Virginia
- Ohio State Univ Coll Of Med
- Pain Medicine
