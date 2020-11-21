Overview of Dr. Gregory Figg, MD

Dr. Gregory Figg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from Ohio State Univ Coll Of Med and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Figg works at OhioHealth Neurological Physcians in Columbus, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.