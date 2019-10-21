Overview of Dr. Gregory Fleming, MD

Dr. Gregory Fleming, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.



Dr. Fleming works at Summit Atlantic Surgery Center LLC in Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.