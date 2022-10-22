See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Gregory Foote, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Fort Myers, FL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Gregory Foote, DPM

Dr. Gregory Foote, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Dr. Foote works at Orthopedic Center Of Florida in Fort Myers, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Foote's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida - Orthopedic Center of Florida
    12670 Creekside Ln Ste 202, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 482-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Gregory Foote, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatric Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1225562655
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Foote has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Foote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Foote works at Orthopedic Center Of Florida in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Foote’s profile.

Dr. Foote has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foote.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

