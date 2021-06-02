See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Richardson, TX
Dr. Gregory Foster, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gregory Foster, MD is a Pulmonologist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.

Dr. Foster works at Pulmonary Medicine Consultants in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Medicine Consultants
    2821 E President George Bush Hwy, Richardson, TX 75082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 680-0668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 02, 2021
    Meet with Dr Foster.visit was smooth.he been Caring for me for over 10 years MY END stage COPD has been managed very well Under His Care.could not have has a Better DR.Im a Retired Rggistered Respiratory Therapist
    KENNETH THOMPSON D — Jun 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregory Foster, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    Residency
    • Butterworh Hosp
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foster works at Pulmonary Medicine Consultants in Richardson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Foster’s profile.

    Dr. Foster has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

