Dr. Gregory Foster, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Foster, MD is a Pulmonologist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Foster works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Medicine Consultants2821 E President George Bush Hwy, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 680-0668
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Meet with Dr Foster.visit was smooth.he been Caring for me for over 10 years MY END stage COPD has been managed very well Under His Care.could not have has a Better DR.Im a Retired Rggistered Respiratory Therapist
About Dr. Gregory Foster, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194716993
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
- Butterworh Hosp
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster works at
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Foster speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
