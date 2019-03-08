Overview

Dr. Gregory Foster, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside.



Dr. Foster works at THE MEDICAL CENTR, INC. in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Polyneuropathy and Muscle Spasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.