Overview of Dr. Gregory Fountain, MD

Dr. Gregory Fountain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Fountain works at Progressive Healthcare for Women in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.