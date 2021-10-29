See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bloomington, IN
Dr. Gregory Fox, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (15)
Map Pin Small Bloomington, IN
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Fox, MD

Dr. Gregory Fox, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University.

Dr. Fox works at Methodist Sports Medicine in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fox's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bloomington Bone & Joint Clinic PC
    639 S Walker St Ste E, Bloomington, IN 47403 (812) 333-4000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Aetna

    Cigna
    • Cigna
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 29, 2021
    Fantastic
    Curtis — Oct 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregory Fox, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740331263
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fox works at Methodist Sports Medicine in Bloomington, IN. View the full address on Dr. Fox’s profile.

    Dr. Fox has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

