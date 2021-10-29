Dr. Gregory Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Fox, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Fox, MD
Dr. Gregory Fox, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University.
Dr. Fox's Office Locations
Bloomington Bone & Joint Clinic PC639 S Walker St Ste E, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 333-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gregory Fox, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1740331263
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.