Dr. Gagnon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Gagnon, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Gagnon, MD
Dr. Gregory Gagnon, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They completed their residency with Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
Dr. Gagnon works at
Dr. Gagnon's Office Locations
-
1
Radiation Medicine1562 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (240) 566-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gagnon?
Dr Gagnon's Cyberknife treatment for my cancer was top notch! He and his very caring and attentive staff, especially Nancy, Mike, Wayne and Joy, deserve my sincere thanks for a successful cancer treatment. B. Sims
About Dr. Gregory Gagnon, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1407854268
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- U Va Affil Hosps
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gagnon accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gagnon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gagnon works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gagnon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gagnon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gagnon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gagnon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.