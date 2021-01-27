See All Radiation Oncologists in Frederick, MD
Dr. Gregory Gagnon, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Frederick, MD
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Gregory Gagnon, MD

Dr. Gregory Gagnon, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They completed their residency with Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center

Dr. Gagnon works at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gagnon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Radiation Medicine
    1562 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 566-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frederick Health Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Gregory Gagnon, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407854268
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Va Affil Hosps
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gagnon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gagnon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gagnon works at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Dr. Gagnon’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gagnon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gagnon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gagnon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gagnon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

