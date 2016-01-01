Overview

Dr. Gregory Gahl, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wabash, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital and Parkview Wabash Hospital.



Dr. Gahl works at American Health Network of Indiana LLC in Wabash, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.