Dr. Gregory Gallant, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.7 (168)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Gallant, MD

Dr. Gregory Gallant, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chalfont, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Gallant works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Chalfont, PA with other offices in Doylestown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gallant's Office Locations

    Rothman Orthopaedics
    1200 Manor Dr Ste 30, Chalfont, PA 18914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 321-9999
    Rothman Orthopaedics - Doylestown
    593 W State St, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 764-9183

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Humerus Fracture
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Baker's Cyst
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Broken Neck
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Elbow Injuries
Fracture Care
Hand Injury
Hip Pointer Injuries
Limb Cramp
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Scoliosis
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Spondylitis
Sports Injuries
Sports Medicine Related Procedures
Sternum Fracture
Tendon Disorders
Tendon Injuries
Trigger Finger
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    Jan 06, 2023
    Dr. Gallant is a very knowledgeable, excellent, and especially caring doctor. He listens to and responds to each of your concerns, never rushing you. He is an exceptional doctor!
    About Dr. Gregory Gallant, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447238027
    Education & Certifications

    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    • Univeristy Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    • Hartfor Hospital/University Of Connecticut
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    • Fairfield University
    • Hand Surgery and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Gallant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gallant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gallant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gallant has seen patients for Limb Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    168 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

