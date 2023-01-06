Dr. Gregory Gallant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Gallant, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Gallant, MD
Dr. Gregory Gallant, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chalfont, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Gallant's Office Locations
Rothman Orthopaedics1200 Manor Dr Ste 30, Chalfont, PA 18914 Directions (800) 321-9999
Rothman Orthopaedics - Doylestown593 W State St, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (800) 764-9183
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Dr. Gallant is a very knowledgeable, excellent, and especially caring doctor. He listens to and responds to each of your concerns, never rushing you. He is an exceptional doctor!
About Dr. Gregory Gallant, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Univeristy Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Hartfor Hospital/University Of Connecticut
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Fairfield University
- Hand Surgery and Sports Medicine
