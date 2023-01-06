Overview of Dr. Gregory Gallant, MD

Dr. Gregory Gallant, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chalfont, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Gallant works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Chalfont, PA with other offices in Doylestown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.