Overview of Dr. Gregory Gallick, MD

Dr. Gregory Gallick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Gallick works at GREGORY S GALLICK, M.D. in Union, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.