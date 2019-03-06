See All Ophthalmologists in Stamford, CT
Dr. Gregory Gallousis, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (11)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregory Gallousis, MD

Dr. Gregory Gallousis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Gallousis works at Stamford Eye Associates in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gallousis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stamford Eye Associates
    999 Summer St Ste 105, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 359-2020
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Mar 06, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr. Gallousis for over 18 years and never had any complaints or problems with professionality. He takes time to answer any questions I have had and explains all them clearly. Richard Hart - White Plains NY
    Richard Hart in White Plains, NY — Mar 06, 2019
    About Dr. Gregory Gallousis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548202534
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cornell U Med Ctr/Ny Hosp
    Residency
    • Suny Downstate University
    Internship
    • Danbury Hospital
    Medical Education
    • SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Gallousis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallousis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gallousis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gallousis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gallousis works at Stamford Eye Associates in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Gallousis’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallousis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallousis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallousis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallousis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

