Dr. Gregory Gallousis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallousis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Gallousis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Gallousis, MD
Dr. Gregory Gallousis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Gallousis works at
Dr. Gallousis' Office Locations
-
1
Stamford Eye Associates999 Summer St Ste 105, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 359-2020Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gallousis?
I have been a patient of Dr. Gallousis for over 18 years and never had any complaints or problems with professionality. He takes time to answer any questions I have had and explains all them clearly. Richard Hart - White Plains NY
About Dr. Gregory Gallousis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1548202534
Education & Certifications
- Cornell U Med Ctr/Ny Hosp
- Suny Downstate University
- Danbury Hospital
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
- University of Rochester
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallousis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallousis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallousis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallousis works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallousis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallousis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallousis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallousis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.