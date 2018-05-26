Overview

Dr. Gregory Ganzer, DO is a Dermatologist in Wheeling, WV. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Ganzer works at GREG GANZER, MD in Wheeling, WV with other offices in Steubenville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.