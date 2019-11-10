Dr. Gregory Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Gardner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Gardner, MD
Dr. Gregory Gardner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Gardner works at
Dr. Gardner's Office Locations
Rheumatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4252 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Gardner for many years. He has consistently provided compassionate, high quality care
About Dr. Gregory Gardner, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1376628107
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gardner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.