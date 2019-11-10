Overview of Dr. Gregory Gardner, MD

Dr. Gregory Gardner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Gardner works at Rheumatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.