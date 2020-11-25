See All Gastroenterologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Gregory Gaspard, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Gaspard, MD

Gastroenterology
4.9 (13)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Gaspard, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Gaspard works at Rapides Regional Medical Center - Radiology Department in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA and Prairieville, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Esophageal Varices and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Tulane University School of Medicine
    1415 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-5110
  2. 2
    Ochsner Foundation Hospital Psych
    1516 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-3339
  3. 3
    Ochsner Clinic Baton Rouge
    9001 Summa Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 761-5219
  4. 4
    Ohc - Prairieville
    16220 Airline Hwy, Prairieville, LA 70769 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 228-3583
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Ochsner Medical Center
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4431
  6. 6
    Tulane University School of Medicine
    1430 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 588-5606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enteritis
Esophageal Varices
Gastritis
Enteritis
Esophageal Varices
Gastritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gaspard?

    Nov 25, 2020
    He is the best doctor and he listen to the patient very well.One main thing I love about this doctor he never show you he is in hurry.He spend 15 to 20 minutes with patient. Also i don't remember any doctor call you in your home to ask you the health issue .The hospital is very good and most of the staff are very helpful when you call or in the facility. I am so glad that I found this place and my doctor.
    Gina — Nov 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Gaspard, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory Gaspard, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gaspard to family and friends

    Dr. Gaspard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gaspard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregory Gaspard, MD.

    About Dr. Gregory Gaspard, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982882874
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Gaspard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaspard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaspard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaspard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaspard has seen patients for Enteritis, Esophageal Varices and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaspard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaspard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaspard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaspard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaspard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gregory Gaspard, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.