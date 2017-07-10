Overview of Dr. Gregory Georgiade, MD

Dr. Gregory Georgiade, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.