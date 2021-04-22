Dr. Gregory Gex, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gex is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Gex, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Gex, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Med Center La New Orleans Tulane
Dr. Gex works at
Locations
Saint Rose Dominican Hospital - San Martin Campus8280 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 492-8000
Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada - SW8285 W Arby Ave Ste 380, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 366-1268Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gex was my first male OB and my best OB. He followed my first pregnancy and was able to deliver my daughter during covid. He has a calm demeanor, always answered my questions, and never made me feel worried when I didn’t have any reasons to. I felt like I enjoyed my pregnancy so much because I was in good hands .
About Dr. Gregory Gex, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1396715470
Education & Certifications
- Med Center La New Orleans Tulane
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gex has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gex accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gex has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gex works at
Dr. Gex has seen patients for Breech Position and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gex on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Gex. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gex.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gex, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gex appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.