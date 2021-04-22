See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Gregory Gex, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (47)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Gex, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Med Center La New Orleans Tulane

Dr. Gex works at Isaac Annan, MD in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Breech Position and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Rose Dominican Hospital - San Martin Campus
    8280 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 492-8000
  2. 2
    Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada - SW
    8285 W Arby Ave Ste 380, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 366-1268
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breech Position
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Breech Position
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Breech Position
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cysts
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Abdominal Disorders
Abnormal Menstruation
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Bacterial Vaginosis
Birth Control
Blood Disorders
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Breast Diseases
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Dilation and Curettage
Eclampsia
Ectopic Pregnancy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Genital Warts
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Gestational Hypertension
Gonorrhea Infections
Gynecologic Cancer
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Leiomyoma
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Mastodynia
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Cramps
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Multiple Miscarriages
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nipple Fissure
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Abscess
Perimenopause
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
Postpartum Depression
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders
Premenstrual Syndrome
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Stage 4 Endometriosis
Symptomatic Menopause
Trichomoniasis
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Candidiasis
Vaginal Prolapse
Yeast Infections
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    About Dr. Gregory Gex, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396715470
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med Center La New Orleans Tulane
    Residency

