Dr. Gregory Gilot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Gilot, MD
Dr. Gregory Gilot, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Gilot works at
Dr. Gilot's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Weston2950 Cleveland Clinic 3 3 Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5124
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Florida5701 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067 Directions (955) 659-5430
-
3
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd Ste Bb, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
-
4
CCF - West Palm Beach525 Okeechobee Blvd Fl 14, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (877) 463-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife, age 75, has full tears in her right shoulder's supraspinatus and infraspinatus tendons including muscle atrophy and moderate fatty infiltration and tendinosis. An MRI showed massive, irreparable rotator cup damage! Dr Gilot recommended a reverse right shoulder replacement. The surgery was performed by Dr Gregory Gilot on August 6th, about a two hour procedure. After I waited a very anxious, stressful morning, the surgeon called me and said that the reverse shoulder replacement went great! Sherry is now three weeks past surgery. The swelling seems to be gone. The 3" scar is thin and faint! She is on her first week of rehab and at-home rehab exercises. Her arm and shoulder feel really good. The surgeon was Gregory Gilot at the Cleveland Clinic, Weston Florida. He speaks Creole, English and French and has been doing reverse shoulder replacement surgery for many years. We are overjoyed with the results! She no longer has to live with a chronically painful right shoulder! :)
About Dr. Gregory Gilot, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Cree, French and Haitian Creole
- 1366494866
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
