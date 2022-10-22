Dr. Gregory Ginsburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginsburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Ginsburg, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Ginsburg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of Gardena.
Dr. Ginsburg works at
Locations
-
1
Pacific Surgical Institute3531 Fashion Way Ste 3, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 372-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of Gardena
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gallagher Basset
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Travelers
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ginsburg?
Dr. Ginsburg performed a complex laparoscopic procedure that other surgeons I consulted with said would be too difficult to do. Dr. Ginsburg was able to perform a miracle. My symptoms have dramatically improved following the operation. He’s a skilled and gifted surgeon.
About Dr. Gregory Ginsburg, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124021654
Education & Certifications
- LAC&USC
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- Lac/Harbor-Ucla Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Uc Riverside
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ginsburg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ginsburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ginsburg works at
Dr. Ginsburg speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginsburg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginsburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ginsburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ginsburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.