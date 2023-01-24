Dr. Gregory Grant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Grant, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Grant, MD
Dr. Gregory Grant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Grant's Office Locations
1
Foothills Orthopaedic Specialists PC3135 E Lincoln Dr Ste B, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 252-3829
2
Phoenix525 N 18th St Ste 503, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 252-3829
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ameriben
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Priority Health Choice, Inc.
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I fell and fractured my elbow, went to ER had x-rays, gave me a sling and said to go to the orthopedist. Luckily they referred me to Dr. Grant. They gave me an appointment for the next day. I saw his PA and she showed me the x-ray that was taken at the hospital, explained the injury and that I was to wear the sling for three weeks and make an appointment for then. I was very impressed they didn’t do additional x-rays. As we were walking to our car we saw a man wearing scrubs.. it was Dr.Grant. He stopped us to ask how I was and wanted to know I was well taken care of! I saw him three weeks later and I was healed.
About Dr. Gregory Grant, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699711838
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Med Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant has seen patients for Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grant speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.