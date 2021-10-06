Dr. Gregory Grant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Grant, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Grant, MD
Dr. Gregory Grant, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Grant's Office Locations
DuPage Medical Group120 Spalding Dr Ste 100, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 790-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grant was amazing for my Surgery. He examined everything thoroughly & made sure I understood. Any questions I had he answered quickly & simple to understand. I would highly Recommend him. He cares about his patients and it shows.
About Dr. Gregory Grant, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1912973686
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital Ann Arbor
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
