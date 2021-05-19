Dr. Gregory Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Gray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Gray, MD
Dr. Gregory Gray, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.
Dr. Gray works at
Dr. Gray's Office Locations
Gregory Gray, MD300 E Santa Clara St Ste 106, Ventura, CA 93001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Gray for many years now. He is incredibly intelligent, helpful and compassionate. We successfully work together to address my mental health issues. I don't think there is a better psychiatrist out there.
About Dr. Gregory Gray, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1326129479
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles Co-USC Med Ctr
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University Of Southern California (Ph.D.)
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
