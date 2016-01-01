Dr. Gregory Grose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Grose, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Grose, MD
Dr. Gregory Grose, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital.
Dr. Grose works at
Dr. Grose's Office Locations
-
1
Prevea Sheboygan Medical Office Building3113 Saemann Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (920) 458-6664
-
2
Prevea Manitowoc Health Center4810 Expo Dr, Manitowoc, WI 54220 Directions (920) 458-6664
-
3
Prevea Plymouth Health Center825 Walton Dr, Plymouth, WI 53073 Directions (920) 458-6664
-
4
Prevea Sheboygan Health Center1411 N Taylor Dr, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (920) 458-6664
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grose?
About Dr. Gregory Grose, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1760488647
Education & Certifications
- University Wisc Med School Hospital and Clins
- University Wisc Med School
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grose has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grose accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grose works at
Dr. Grose has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Grose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.