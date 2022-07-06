Dr. Gregory Gullung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gullung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Gullung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Gullung, MD
Dr. Gregory Gullung, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Gullung works at
Dr. Gullung's Office Locations
-
1
Alabama Orthopedic Spine & Sports Medicine Associates P C.1801 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 228-7691Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gullung?
I started seeing Dr. Gullung by way of a referral from Grandview as well as Dr. Sudduth. Prior to seeing this amazing team…..I was in severe pain, I could not function, I could not spend time with my family, I could not work without pain. My life primarily consisted of laying in the bed crying. I was in more pain than I thought humanly possible. I had given up on life and any normal quality of life. Dr. Gullung and his entire staff are wonderful. They are the reason that I can walk today. I can sit here and type all day long; however, there are no words to describe each and every one of his medical team. They are all wonderful. They listen, they care, and they give you hope for a better tomorrow. Thank you again! ~ S. Heard
About Dr. Gregory Gullung, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1508075144
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Uab Hospital
- UAB Med Ctr
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- University of Mississippi
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gullung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gullung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gullung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gullung works at
Dr. Gullung has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gullung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Gullung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gullung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gullung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gullung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.