Dr. Gregory Haase, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warsaw, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kosciusko Community Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Haase works at Warsaw Family Medicine in Warsaw, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.