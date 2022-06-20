Overview of Dr. Gregory Habib, DO

Dr. Gregory Habib, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Advanced Surgical Hospital, Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Habib works at SPORTS MEDICINE AND JOINT REPLACEMENT SPECIALISTS in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.