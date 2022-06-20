Dr. Gregory Habib, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Habib, DO
Overview of Dr. Gregory Habib, DO
Dr. Gregory Habib, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Advanced Surgical Hospital, Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and Saint Clair Hospital.
Dr. Habib works at
Dr. Habib's Office Locations
-
1
Sports Medicine & Joint Replacement Specialist542 Rugh St Ste 2000, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (412) 207-9780
-
2
Sports Medicine and Joint Replacement Specialists345 Mount Lebanon Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15234 Directions (412) 207-9780
Hospital Affiliations
- Advanced Surgical Hospital
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Habib is our family ortho. He is amazing.
About Dr. Gregory Habib, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Peninsula Hospital Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
