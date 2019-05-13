Dr. Gregory Halenda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halenda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Halenda, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Halenda, MD
Dr. Gregory Halenda, MD is an Urology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Forbes Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Upmc East and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Halenda's Office Locations
Suburban Urologic Associates2790 Mosside Blvd Ste G110, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 372-6330
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- Upmc East
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He is one of the VERY best doctors I have ever been to. He takes his time and gets to know his patients. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Gregory Halenda, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1053316000
Education & Certifications
- Pa State University Hosp
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halenda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halenda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halenda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halenda has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halenda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Halenda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halenda.
