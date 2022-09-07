Dr. Gregory Hammond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Hammond, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Hammond, MD
Dr. Gregory Hammond, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They completed their fellowship with Cedars Sinai Med Center
Dr. Hammond works at
Dr. Hammond's Office Locations
Steward Pulmonary Associates - West Jordan3584 W 9000 S Ste 401, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 290-7156
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Lakeview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hammond is an excellent physician. He takes the time to listen, values your input and discusses your plan of care very well and answers all your questions.
About Dr. Gregory Hammond, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1942374020
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammond.
