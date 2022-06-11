Overview of Dr. Gregory Hanes, MD

Dr. Gregory Hanes, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hanes works at Negroski Sutherland and Hanes NEU in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Nokomis, FL and Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.