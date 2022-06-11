Dr. Hanes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Hanes, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Hanes, MD
Dr. Gregory Hanes, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hanes works at
Dr. Hanes' Office Locations
First Physicians Group1921 Waldemere St Ste 701, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 487-2160
Sarasota Memorial Hospital - Venice2600 Laurel Rd E, Nokomis, FL 34275 Directions (941) 261-9000
- 3 395 Commercial Ct Ste A, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 261-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hanes has a strong medical education and sufficient experience to provide a patient with a good evaluation and subsequent recommendations. Unassuming, he knows his trade very well and transmits his information directly. Very personable. In my case he has been positively motivating me towards my betterment and very much on target with his predictions.
About Dr. Gregory Hanes, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hanes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanes has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.