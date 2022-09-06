Overview of Dr. Gregory Haveman, MD

Dr. Gregory Haveman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Walla Walla, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Providence St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Haveman works at Walla Walla Clinic in Walla Walla, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.