Overview of Dr. Gregory Hayden, MD

Dr. Gregory Hayden, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Gibson Hospital.



Dr. Hayden works at Tri-state Arthritis & Rheumatology Center LLC in Evansville, IN with other offices in Princeton, IN and Henderson, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Blindness and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.