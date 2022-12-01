See All Ophthalmologists in Saginaw, MI
Dr. Gregory Hazen, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregory Hazen, MD

Dr. Gregory Hazen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. 

Dr. Hazen works at ANDERSEN EYE CENTER LLC in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hazen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Andersen Eye Center LLC
    5161 Cardinal Park Dr, Saginaw, MI 48604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 797-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Entropion
Ectropion of Eyelid
Cataract Removal Surgery
Entropion
Ectropion of Eyelid
Cataract Removal Surgery

Entropion Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Gregory Hazen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174528863
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hazen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hazen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hazen works at ANDERSEN EYE CENTER LLC in Saginaw, MI. View the full address on Dr. Hazen’s profile.

    Dr. Hazen has seen patients for Entropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hazen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hazen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hazen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hazen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hazen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

