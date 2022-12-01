Dr. Hazen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Hazen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Hazen, MD
Dr. Gregory Hazen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saginaw, MI.
Dr. Hazen's Office Locations
Andersen Eye Center LLC5161 Cardinal Park Dr, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 797-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Had cataract surgery on both eyes
About Dr. Gregory Hazen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1174528863
