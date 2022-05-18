Dr. Heacock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Heacock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Heacock, MD
Dr. Gregory Heacock, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Heacock works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Heacock's Office Locations
-
1
Care Center 10 Aventura2002 Medical Pkwy Ste 230, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 266-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heacock?
VERY NICE STAFF ! EXCELLENT OFFICE VISIT ! ALL IS WELL...GREAT DOCTOR AND THAT IS HARD TO FIND THESE DAYS.
About Dr. Gregory Heacock, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1689718314
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heacock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heacock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heacock works at
Dr. Heacock has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heacock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heacock speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Heacock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heacock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heacock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heacock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.