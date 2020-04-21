Dr. Gregory Heinen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heinen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Heinen, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Heinen, MD
Dr. Gregory Heinen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Heinen works at
Dr. Heinen's Office Locations
-
1
Arcadia Main Office301 W Huntington Dr Ste 617, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 574-9745
-
2
Cmg Express Care Inc.4100 Central Ave Ste 101, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (626) 574-9745
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heinen?
Dr Heinen is an excellent doctor who explains everything throughly & patiently. He provides options with all possible outcomes. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Gregory Heinen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962447961
Education & Certifications
- The Southern California Orthopedic Institute
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
- Yale University
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heinen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heinen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heinen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heinen works at
Dr. Heinen has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heinen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heinen speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Heinen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heinen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heinen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heinen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.