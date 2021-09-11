Dr. Gregory Heinicke, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heinicke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Heinicke, DO
Overview of Dr. Gregory Heinicke, DO
Dr. Gregory Heinicke, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA.
Dr. Heinicke works at
Dr. Heinicke's Office Locations
Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center & Children's Hospital101 W 8th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 710-7855Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University of California Davis Medical Center2315 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-8230
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heinicke is fantastic, he took amazing care of my dad. He is kind, thoughtful, and very thorough. We are so blessed that he was in the ER and able to help us. Thank you!
About Dr. Gregory Heinicke, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1295267987
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heinicke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heinicke accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heinicke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heinicke works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Heinicke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heinicke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heinicke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heinicke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.