Dr. Gregory Henderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Henderson, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 23451 Madison St Bldg 7, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-9994
-
2
Cancer Care Associates Clnc Laboratory1360 W 6th St Ste 370, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (310) 519-8890
- 3 1934 Via Ctr Ste B, Vista, CA 92081 Directions (760) 295-2299
-
4
Jeanne M. Spudick D.o. A Medical Corp.1441 Avocado Ave Ste 409, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 640-4501
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Gregory Henderson, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has seen patients for Dermatitis, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Henderson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
