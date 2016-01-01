Dr. Gregory Henkelmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henkelmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Henkelmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Henkelmann, MD
Dr. Gregory Henkelmann, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Henkelmann works at
Dr. Henkelmann's Office Locations
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Covington1203 S Tyler St Ste 100, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 875-2234Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gregory Henkelmann, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1639264237
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University|Md Anderson Hospital Tumor Institute
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henkelmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henkelmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henkelmann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henkelmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henkelmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henkelmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.