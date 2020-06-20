Dr. Gregory Heumann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heumann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Heumann, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Heumann, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greene County General Hospital, Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Premiere Healthcare LLC550 S Landmark Ave, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 355-6900
Southern Indiana Physicians Cardiology (arch Haven Ave)1312 W Arch Haven Ave Ste A, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (260) 234-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Greene County General Hospital
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heumann has been our family cardiologist for several years. He takes time, listens, cares and gives us all security in his knowledge. We are so lucky to have him locally.
About Dr. Gregory Heumann, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Fla/U Hosp
- E Va Med Sch
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heumann has seen patients for Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heumann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
