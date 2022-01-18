Dr. Gregory Hill, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Hill, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Hill, DO
Dr. Gregory Hill, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Western Reserve Hospital.
Unity Health Network1900 23rd St Ste 1000, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Directions (330) 922-1922
5655 Hudson Dr- Suite 3155655 Hudson Dr Ste 315, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions (330) 922-1922
Hospital Affiliations
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Hill is the epitome of what a physician should be. Excellent bedside manner. Thankful for my doctor's referral to him.
About Dr. Gregory Hill, DO
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1619065265
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine/American Osteopathic Assoc.
- Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- BALDWIN-WALLACE COLLEGE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
